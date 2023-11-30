Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) CAO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Qurate Retail Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.57.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.