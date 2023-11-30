Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) CAO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

