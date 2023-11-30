Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Position Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 129,180 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Interface worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TILE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Interface Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,007.00 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.59 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

