International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.19. 1,288,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,499. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $158.51.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

