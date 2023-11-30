International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6,343.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 713,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,237 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $56,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.31. 106,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.94, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

