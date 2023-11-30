International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.77. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

