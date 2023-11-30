Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,105 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.