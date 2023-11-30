Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,982,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,184,635 shares.The stock last traded at $29.26 and had previously closed at $29.08.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 107.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,873,000. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 216,456 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.