iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $97.82. 99,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,311. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

