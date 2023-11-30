iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,649 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AGG stock opened at $96.32 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

