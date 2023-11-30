iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,056,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,273. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

