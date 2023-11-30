iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 284.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,023 shares. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.