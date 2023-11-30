iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 226,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,981. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

