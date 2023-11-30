Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.41. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 63,151 shares changing hands.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the third quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.