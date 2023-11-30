ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 783.3% in November

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITV stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.