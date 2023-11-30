Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Jabil by 44.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

