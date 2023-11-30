Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,235 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,447. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

