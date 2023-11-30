Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 900 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.94. 88,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average of $211.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

