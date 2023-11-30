Jag Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,575. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $183.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

