Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.55. 105,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.09.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

