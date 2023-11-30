Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.43. 226,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

