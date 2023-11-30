Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 487.5% in November

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 12,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

