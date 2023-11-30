Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 487.5% in November

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Japan Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 12,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Japan Airlines Company Profile
