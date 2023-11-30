Jason Park Sells 140,879 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.27 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.