Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $615,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.21. 28,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

