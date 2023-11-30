Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,165.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.5345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

