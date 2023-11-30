Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 725.9% in November

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 725.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,165.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.