Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 725.9% in November

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 725.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.
Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.