Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) EVP John C. Frey Buys 117,946 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) EVP John C. Frey purchased 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,998.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,523.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

