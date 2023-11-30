Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,592 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $36,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

