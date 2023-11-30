Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,603 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of TransUnion worth $42,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. 232,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

