Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 10,611 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $97,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $549.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,594. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

