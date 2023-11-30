Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 3,944 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 11.03% of Omega Flex worth $115,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OFLX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,555. The company has a market capitalization of $708.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.48. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $128.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

