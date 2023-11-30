Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,793 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.56% of Albany International worth $103,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Albany International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Albany International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. 17,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,373. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

