Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,559,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,765 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $120,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,048. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Recommended Stories

