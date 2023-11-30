Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,072 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $43,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 405,282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $543,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $7,583,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 33.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,560 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $32.62. 518,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,810. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.