Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Clearwater Analytics worth $93,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 47.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 573,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 52.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 132.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,900.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,900.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,793,333 shares of company stock valued at $273,924,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 48,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,807. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.