Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $93.89 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,364 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CoStar Group worth $93,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 274.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CSGP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.29. 126,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,824. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

