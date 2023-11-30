Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,454 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $65,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 5,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $226,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $93,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $226,856.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,491.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock worth $408,076 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

