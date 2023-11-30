Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 461,002 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6,616.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,002 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cloudflare worth $30,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.0 %

NET traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $76.75. 1,222,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,162. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $967,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,348,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $967,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,348,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 801,467 shares of company stock worth $53,357,450. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

