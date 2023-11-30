Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 915,080 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1,173,179.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915,080 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Brown & Brown worth $62,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.67. 85,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,659. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

