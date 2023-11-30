Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 248,407 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,407 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.62% of Construction Partners worth $126,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. 58,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,354. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

