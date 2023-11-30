Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,932 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $88,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $428.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $434.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Get Our Latest Report on IT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock worth $35,935,060 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.