Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 7,290 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Holley worth $58,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $494.44 million, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.71. Holley Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

