Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,226 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $76,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $596,970,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

