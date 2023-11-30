Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,577 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Lakeland Financial worth $51,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. 10,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

