Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) SVP Daniel H. Malan Sells 5,475 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $736.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

