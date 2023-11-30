Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,323 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

