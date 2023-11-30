Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,475 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

