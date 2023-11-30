Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MSI opened at $319.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $322.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

