Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 62,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

