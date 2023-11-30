Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:PDEC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $685.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

