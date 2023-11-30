Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $271.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.28. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

